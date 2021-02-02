Five amazing ways to make avocados a part of your diet and its benefits

The avocado guide

Avocados are found almost everywhere, right from grocery stores to supermarkets, farmers markets and have even found its way into many delectable dessert recipes. Considered to be a delicacy once-upon-time, contemporarily this green wonder fruit has become a common addition, to tables and food menus world-wide. There is no doubt about the fact that people's love affair with the magic fruit has gained traction in modern times. While they are not essentially sweet to taste, avocados are nourishing and versatile edibles with a smooth, buttery consistency, it is also rich in flavour and has high fat-content.

The moment we think of binging on dark chocolate avocado cookies or kale salad with avocado, we start drooling, while these delectable are down-right delicious, the use of avocados makes them extremely healthy too.

Amazing ways to consume avocados:

Avocados can be added to enhance the taste of many recipes to lend your meals a nutritious boost. An interesting fact about this fruit is that just one ounce which equals to about 28 grams lends an optimum number of healthy fibres, proteins, and fats. The use of this fruit also facilitates in maintaining good heart health, steady weight control and contributes to healthy ageing.

Below mentioned are some interesting ways to incorporate avocados to your diet:

Seasoned: The easiest way to relish avocados is by sprinkling them with a dash of salt and pepper. A quick way to flavour an avocado is to cut it into pieces and sprinkle it with a little olive oil, salt, pepper, and balsamic vinegar.

Stuffed: If you are keen on indulging in wholesome morning breakfast, avocados are the go-to options for you. You can consider filing an avocado with one egg, followed by baking the egg till the time the white has set. Eggs can be replaced with other ingredients like fresh vegetables, chicken or even fruits.

Avocado on toast: Substituting your daily spreads like butter and margarine with the healthy avocado is the most delectable yet healthy option. Making use of puréed avocado as a spread on toast and sandwiches adds additional vitamins and minerals to your meal. It can also be used as a healthy substitute for mayo in salads.

In soups: Avocado tastes excellent when used in soups. You can use it as the main ingredient or can also add chunks of this green fruit to enhance the taste of the soup.

Avocado smoothies: Smoothies can be a seamless meal or grub substitute. You can consider combing avocado with healthy greens like kale and fruits like berries, pineapple or bananas.

Health benefits of avocado: Avocados are a great source of monounsaturated fats that facilitate in enhancing cholesterol levels, drop down the threat of heart ailments and accelerate brain activity. Avocado is packed with vitamin E which is a powerful antioxidant and vitamin B6 which upholds healthy skin and also serves as a back-up fuel. These can prove to be a great addition to almost any recipe, be it breakfast, lunch, dinner or even desserts.

Consumption of avocados has been proven to benefit your health in many ways than one. What makes them an exceptional ingredient is that they are astonishingly easy to integrate into recipes, contributing to enhancing both the texture and nutrient content of most meals.

Guacamole recipe:

Ingredients:

● Onion

● Tomato’s

● Cilantro

● Avocado

● Jalapeño

● Salt to taste

● Garlic

● Lime juice

To start this easy-to-make Mexican recipe, all you need to do is slice here fully ripe avocados in half, ensure you are removing their pit and skins and they should be scooped into a mixing bowl. With the help of a fork, you should mildly mash them to your preferred level of chunky or smooth.

After this, you can add the onions, cilantro, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapenos, garlic, lime juice, and salt and blend all the ingredients. The easy yet healthy guacamole is ready to be served.

(Dr Siddhant Bhargava is Fitness & Nutritional Scientist, Co-Founder, Food Darzee)