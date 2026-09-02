'Women Made Me Feel Safer': Anshula Kapoor Hits Back At Body Shamers & Online Troll With Powerful Message

Influencer Anshula Kapoor has turned a seemingly simple social media reel into a conversation about body-shaming, vulnerability and the unexpected support she has found online. Boney Kapoor’s daughter and Arjun Kapoor’s sister recently shared a reel titled "Men's comments vs Women's comments", highlighting the stark difference between the reactions she received from men and women.

Anshula Kapoor highlights women supporting women

The video showed a series of negative comments from men targeting her appearance and body, while comments from women were largely encouraging, with several praising her looks and offering words of support.

But for Anshula, who's also a body positivity & mental health advocate, the bigger takeaway wasn't really about comparing men and women. In the caption, she explained what she actually saw in those contrasting reactions. "The reel says men vs women. But all I really see is the kind of community women can create for each other," she added.

Check out the video below:

Anshula went on to describe the kind of online space she believes women can build when they choose to encourage rather than criticise one another.

She wrote, “Women hyping women. Women telling each other ‘you look amazing.’ Women saying ‘I needed to see this today.’ Women making complete strangers feel seen.”

Anshula also spoke about how seeing other women confidently embrace themselves can have a ripple effect, helping someone else feel comfortable doing the same.

For her, sharing her own experiences publicly hasn't always come easily. She admitted that being open about her insecurities meant accepting that people would inevitably have opinions about her.

“It was never easy for me to put myself out there & be so open about my vulnerabilities and insecurities.”

‘That can still be scary’

The entrepreneur and social media personality acknowledged that exposing personal vulnerabilities online can remain intimidating, particularly when criticism is always just a comment away.

“Every time I share a part of myself, I’m also giving the world permission to have an opinion on it. And that can still be scary,” she added.

However, she said the encouragement she has received from women online has made it easier for her to continue showing up as herself. “But knowing that there are so many women in my corner makes it a whole lot easier to keep showing up.”

Furthermore, Anshula reflected on how sharing the parts of herself she once wanted to hide eventually helped her discover a community where she felt understood.

She ended her message by acknowledging that while she initially hoped her openness might help someone else feel less alone, the support eventually came back to her too. “I don’t think I realised that somewhere along the way, you would do the same for me ❤️”