Authors Ambreen Zaidi, Lt. Cdr. Bijay Nair and Dr. Aparna Nagra at Mumbai Book Festival 2026 |

A soldier may be the one standing guard at the border, but the weight of military life is rarely carried alone. Back home, families manage responsibilities, wait for calls and live with the uncertainty that comes with every posting. The stories of these families, the emotional toll of service and the courage that follows loss came into focus during a session titled Beyond the Battlefield at the Mumbai Book Festival 2026.

Held on Friday, November 27, at Kalina Campus, the discussion brought together military author and journalist Ambreen Zaidi, retired Indian Navy officer and author Lt Cdr Bijay Nair, and Dr Aparna Nagra. Through personal experiences and stories from their books, the panellists explored the lives that continue to be shaped by service even away from the battlefield.

Mumbai Book Festival 2026 |

The unseen struggles of military families

Zaidi spoke about the often-unseen role played by military families, particularly wives and children who take charge of household responsibilities, health concerns and education while their loved ones serve in difficult postings. As she put it, “Remember when a soldier's at a border or at a field posting, he is tension-free only because of the family behind.”

That distance, she explained, comes with its own anxiety. Families are constantly concerned about what might happen during an ambush or when news arrives from a field posting. Drawing from her work with military widows, including stories featured in Warrior Widows, Zaidi spoke about the resilience of women who have experienced devastating loss. One account stayed with her: “Ma'am, that day, two funeral processions left my house.” The woman behind those words, Ruby, lost her son in an accident and her soldier husband in a terrorist attack on the same day. She later dedicated herself to supporting widows and children in Kashmir.

Zaidi said these women taught her “how to turn your pain into purpose.” She added, “You need to have a very patient and a very passionate heart, because that silence is the loudest cry in the room.” She also reflected on how many Veer Naris find the strength to carry forward their husbands' unfinished work after seeing their bodies wrapped in the national flag.

Ambreen Zaidi at Mumbai Book Festival 2026 |

The emotional toll of military service

Nair brought another perspective to the conversation, speaking candidly about the emotional demands of wearing the uniform. Recalling moments when he cried during his years in service, he challenged the expectation that soldiers must always appear strong. “They say soldiers cannot cry, but at the end of the day, you are also a human being,” he said.

He also spoke about the importance of family, describing it as inseparable from a soldier's life. “Without family, there is no soldier, to be very frank. And without the nation, there is no soldier and no family. So the nation comes first, always, every time,” he said. For him, handling grief and emotion can be more difficult than the physical demands of military training. “We can fight, we can get killed, we can kill—that is what we are trained for. But handling that emotion is really, really, really, really tough.”

Lt. Cdr. Bijay Nair at Mumbai Book Festival 2026 |

From Bhandup to the Indian Navy

Nair also shared his journey from the slums of Bhandup to the Indian Navy. Despite facing academic setbacks, including 16 ATKTs during engineering, he went on to top his final year and secure All India Rank 4 in the Navy. After serving for 10 years under the Short Service Commission, he left the Navy to support his wife's career and spent a year as a house husband, caring for their daughter. He emphasised adaptability as an important quality, both in uniform and when transitioning to civilian life.

Dr Nagra, who co-authored Nair's biography Against the Tide, spoke about the process of documenting his life. She said she had to set aside her own sense of self and preconceived ideas to understand his experiences. She also drew attention to the emotional expectations placed on men, asking why society tells boys that they cannot cry.

Dr Aparna Nagra at Mumbai Book Festival 2026 |

Calling the wives and families behind military personnel “unseen” and “unsung heroes”, Nagra said, “I always say, salute to these brave women who are unseen, unsung heroes of this Beyond the Battlefield.”

The session offered a reminder that military service extends well beyond the person in uniform. It is also lived by the families who wait, the women who rebuild their lives after loss and the people who carry the emotional memories of those years.

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