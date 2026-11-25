Gaurav Sachdeva, CEO of JSW One Platforms (centre), cuts the ribbon to launch Maxim(um) Management: Decoding Management Maxims From Jargon to Judgment by architect, entrepreneur and business leader Hitesh Ahuja, standing to his left. |

On the second day of Mumbai Book Festival 2026, architect, entrepreneur and business leader Hitesh Ahuja launched his book Maxim(um) Management: Decoding Management Maxims From Jargon to Judgment at the festival, held at the University of Mumbai’s Kalina campus. Published by NuVoice Press and distributed by Penguin Random House India, the 2026 business and leadership book takes an unconventional look at management maxims, questioning whether commonly accepted principles always hold true.

An alumnus of the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, Ahuja draws on stories from Indian mythology, history, war, science, biology and the corporate world to explore how management wisdom can change depending on the context.

The book examines 10 widely used maxims, including “Work smarter, not harder”, “Don’t reinvent the wheel”, “Curiosity killed the cat” and “Jack of all trades, master of none”. Each maxim is explored through eight stories, with four demonstrating how it works and four showing where it can fail. “Maxims are condensed wisdom,” Ahuja explained during the launch, pointing out that such sayings often emerge from particular experiences and circumstances. However, when they are stripped of their context and treated as universal rules, they risk becoming jargon. The author is currently the Vice President - Ops Strategy & Build Program, at The House of Abhinandan Lodha.

Hitesh Ahuja with his book Maxim(um) Management: Decoding Management Maxims From Jargon to Judgment |

The book encourages readers to question these familiar phrases rather than accept them as absolute truths. For instance, Ahuja explores how curiosity can lead to adverse consequences in some situations, while in others, it can drive discovery, learning and progress. Each chapter begins with a satirical illustration and concludes with a summary and a decision-making framework. These frameworks are designed to help readers assess situations objectively and decide when a particular maxim applies.

Gaurav Sachdeva, CEO of JSW One Platforms, who was present at the book’s launch and participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony, said, “What I find really impressive is how relevant this book is to contemporary management. It brings together a wide range of management principles and practices, drawing from Indian mythology, Western anecdotes, successful companies and leaders. It also offers a wealth of knowledge and insights, making it a very interesting and valuable read. One of the things I particularly appreciate is how consistently the central theme is captured throughout the book, from beginning to end. My key takeaways are the importance of working smarter rather than harder, knowing when to reinvent the wheel and when to build on existing systems, and understanding how to approach challenges with the right frameworks and processes. These are very practical insights for anyone in management.”

Ahuja also revisits the original meanings of some popular sayings, highlighting how their shortened versions can sometimes alter their message. The book, he said, aims to offer readers a practical approach to decision-making by examining management principles through different perspectives.