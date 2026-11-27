Marathi Novelist Vishwas Patil Shares Real-Life Experiences Behind His Works, Including Aambi, Dudiya And Panipat | Photo Credit: Manoj Ramakrishnan

Mumbai: As a 17-year-old, Vishwas Patil, former bureaucrat and Marathi novelist, was part of a group that visited a family to seek a marriage alliance. The prospective bride was apparently unhappy about having to curtsey before the visitors. Looking at her father, she asked, “You took four months and several visits to select a bull to replace our old animal. How can you select your son-in-law in one meeting?”

That encounter became the inspiration for Patil's first novel, 'Aambi', with the girl who questioned her father as its protagonist. “Experience takes authors to stories; stories do not come to the authors,” said Patil on Thursday, November 26, the third day of the six-day Mumbai Book Festival at the Kalina campus of the University of Mumbai.

Photo Credit: Manoj Ramakrishnan

An enthralled audience listened to and watched the storyteller at the session titled 'An Experiment with Novel Writing' as he regaled them with anecdotes about his travels and writing. An assignment in Chhattisgarh as an Election Observer inspired his novel 'Dudiya', set in areas affected by the Naxal insurgency. “I observed that girls in the area were destined to carry guns on their shoulders, either as insurgents or as members of the paramilitary forces,” said Patil.

A Call From Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Recalling an episode from the time when he had just published 'Mahanayak', based on the life of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose, Patil said he received a long-distance call.

“The caller asked, ‘Am I speaking to Vishwas Patil?’ When I replied in the affirmative, he said, ‘For the last 20-25 days, while reading your book, I felt that I was travelling with Subhas Chandra Bose.’ I asked the caller about his identity. He said, ‘I am Atalji.’ The caller was Atal Bihari Vajpayee,” said Patil.

Patil's prolific literary output covers a wide range of subjects, from social issues to history. 'Chandramukhi' is a political drama woven around the relationship between a politician and a folk dancer. His historical novels include 'Mahasamrat', a series of three books on Chhatrapati Shivaji, and 'Panipat', an account of the Third Battle of Panipat in 1761 between the Marathas and the Afghan ruler Ahmad Shah Abdali.

A Childhood Lesson On Panipat

He also shared an anecdote about how the word 'Panipat' left an imprint on his life. As a Class V student, Patil was once absent from school for three days, during which his teacher taught the class about the Battle of Panipat.

“When I returned to class, the teacher asked me, ‘When was the First Battle of Panipat fought?’ Without wasting time thinking, I said, ‘After the Second Battle of Panipat.’ When he asked me the date of the Second Battle of Panipat, I said, ‘After the First Battle of Panipat.’ I received lashings on my palm with a cane, but the teacher appreciated my confidence,” said Patil.

Patil said that while experience provided ideas for stories, research was imperative. For his novels on Shivaji, he climbed 275 forts.

Novels Translated Into 11 Languages

Many of his novels have been translated into other languages. 'Dudiya', for instance, has been translated into 11 languages. Asked by an audience member about the quality of translations, Patil said, “Translators have to look at the books they translate as babies entrusted to them. They must treat them with absolute care, like a foster mother.”

Marathi Literature Needs A Global Audience, Says NBT Chief

At a session titled 'Marathi Asmita: Global Influence', Prof. Milind Marathe, Chairperson of the National Book Trust (NBT), which organises the Mumbai Book Festival, said multiculturalism meant that people wanted to engage with their mother tongue alongside English and other languages.

Marathe said Marathi publishing was thriving, with the number of books published in the language being the second highest in the country after Hindi.

“How do you take this to the global stage? It is not enough to translate Marathi books into Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil and other Indian languages; we need to translate them into English, Spanish, Dutch and other international languages,” said Marathe.

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Speaking about the festival, he said that, as the head of NBT, he had participated in two international book festivals, including one in Sharjah.

“The Sharjah Book Fair wanted to come to Mumbai and Pune because of the rich literary traditions in Marathi. Students in Sri Lanka told me that they wanted to learn Hindi and Marathi because they plan to come to Delhi and Pune for education,” said Marathe.

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