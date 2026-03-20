Who Was Manish Malhotra's Mother Sudarshan, Who Died At 94? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karan Johar & Other Bollywood Celebs Pay Tribute

Manish Malhotra's mother Sudarshan Malhotra dies at 94 |

The world of Indian fashion and cinema is mourning the loss of India's iconic designer Manish Malhotra's beloved mother, Sudarshan Malhotra, who passed away at the age of 94 on March 19, 2026 in Mumbai. The designer's team released an official statement confirming the news, describing her passing as "peaceful" and her life as "beautifully lived." The cremation is scheduled for March 20, 2026, at 10 AM at the Hindu Crematorium, Santa Cruz West, Mumbai.

Who was Sudarshan Malhotra?

To the world, she was the mother of one of Bollywood's most celebrated designers. But to Manish, she was everything – his anchor, his first audience, and the quiet force behind his extraordinary career.

Manish has spoken about her often over the years, describing her as his "strength, inspiration, and companion." Despite her son's enormous fame and his front-row presence at every major Bollywood event, Sudarshan herself chose to stay firmly away from the spotlight and much has not been known about her to the public.

Bollywood pays its respects

Soon after the news was confirmed, Manish's friends from the film fraternity arrived to pay tribute and condolences to the Malhotra family. Karan Johar and Sonali Bendre were among the first to arrive, followed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, who came together to offer their condolences.

Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani with husband Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Rohit Saraf, Zoya Akhtar, Malaika Arora and Varun Dhawan with his wife were also seen paying their last respects through the night.

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