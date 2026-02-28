Who Is Vaneeza Sattar? Pakistani Actress Rumoured To Be Shoaib Malik's 4th Wife

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik has found himself in the spotlight once again for swirling rumours about a possible fourth marriage. After a series of high-profile relationships and headline-making marriages, Malik’s personal life is again under intense public scrutiny.

Shoaib Malik & Vaneeza Sattar wedding rumours

The latest buzz on social media suggests that Malik may soon wed Pakistani television actress Vaneeza Sattar, with some reports even naming February 27, 2026, as a potential nikah date. While neither Shoaib nor Vaneeza has come forward to confirm or deny these claims, the speculation has taken the internet by storm.

If true, this would mark Malik’s fourth marriage, following his unions with Ayesha Siddiqui, tennis star Sania Mirza, and most recently, actress Sana Javed.

So, who exactly is Vaneeza Sattar?

Still early in her career, Vaneeza is a Pakistani actress and has already made a notable impression on television audiences. As per media reports, she rose to fame with her role as Nazo, the complex and spoiled younger sister in the Hum TV drama Laadli.

Vaneeza hails from Karachi, holding a degree from Karachi University and boasting a close-knit family, often featuring her mother and sister in her Instagram posts. With over 127,000 followers, she’s quickly becoming a recognisable face in the entertainment world.

Meanwhile, Shoaib's marital history is well documented. His first marriage to Ayesha Siddiqui ended in divorce after nearly eight years, followed by a decade-long marriage to Sania Mirza, with whom he shares a son. After separating from Sania in 2024, Malik married actress Sana Javed.

As of now, the rumours surrounding Malik and Vaneeza remain unconfirmed, but the story continues to captivate fans.

