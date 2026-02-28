 'When T20 Does More For Your Career Than Audition...': Mystery Woman Naina Bhan Reacts To Viral Moment During IND Vs ZIM In Chennai
Naina Bhan, actress and writer, went viral during the IND vs ZIM T20 in Chennai when cameras caught her enthusiastic reactions in the crowd. She humorously noted on Instagram, “When T20 cameraman does more for your career than any audition could ever.” Known for Netflix’s Class, Bhan is now a trending sensation in India’s digital entertainment scene.

When the cameras at the MA Chidambaram Stadium turned their lens on Naina Bhan during the recent IND vs ZIM T20 clash in Chennai, little did she know she was about to go viral. As India cruised toward victory, Bhan’s infectious energy and excitement in the stands instantly caught the nation’s attention, making her an overnight social media sensation.

Naina Bhan reacts to viral moment

Reacting to her newfound fame, Bhan shared a humorous video on Instagram, featuring screenshots of her trending X (Twitter) post and news coverage. She quipped, “When T20 cameraman does more for your career than any audition could ever.”

She further added, “Ready to sign my 3 film deal in the new financial quarter,” poking fun at her sudden popularity.

Who is Naina Bhan?

For those unfamiliar, Naina Bhan is more than just a viral face in the crowd. She’s an actress, writer, and creative producer, best known for her role as Koel Kalra in the Netflix series Class.

Bhan is also a creative force behind the scenes, working on youth-focused projects, hosting a podcast with Sakshi Shivdasani, and serving as an intimacy coordinator in films.

Her diverse talents and engaging personality have made her a standout figure in India’s OTT and digital content space, with a loyal Instagram following of 189,000.

