Who Is Rachel Kerr? 31-Year-Old Scottish Travel Influencer Mysteriously Goes Missing In Morocco

Rachel Kerr from Scotland gone missing | Image Courtesy: X (@GriftReport)

The disappearance of a young travel influencer in Agadir has sparked international concern, with growing questions around tourist safety and unanswered gaps in her final hours. What began as a routine work trip has now turned into a worrying mystery, as family and followers search for answers.

Rachel Kerr's mysterious missing incident

Rachel Kerr, 31, had been staying at the Caribbean Village Agador, a well-known all-inclusive resort, during what is believed to be a work-related visit tied to her travel ventures. A Pop Rant report suggests she checked out of the hotel on April 25, 2026, after which all contact with her suddenly stopped.

Her phone reportedly went inactive, raising alarm among her family when repeated attempts to reach her failed. According to reports, her last known movements were at SMART Nightclub, located within or near the hotel premises.

Witnesses reportedly claim she was seen there in the early hours, around 5 AM, and may have been in a vulnerable situation after running out of money. Since then, there have been no confirmed sightings or official updates about her whereabouts, intensifying concerns around the case.

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Who is Rachel Kerr?

Rachel Kerr is a content creator from Dunblane, Scotland, known for her work across travel, modelling, and digital storytelling. Over time, she built a strong online presence by sharing visually rich content from destinations around the world, often collaborating with tourism and lifestyle brands.

Beyond influencing, she was also recognised as an entrepreneur and author, using her platform to promote travel experiences and personal growth. Friends and family describe her as confident and adventurous, someone deeply passionate about exploring new places.

As the search continues, her case has not only left loved ones in distress but also sparked broader conversations about safety and accountability for travellers abroad.