Tamannaah Bhatia Recreates Taylor Swift's Bold Burgundy Corset Look At 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Screening In Mumbai

Tamannaah Bhatia at The Devil Wears Prada 2 Mumbai screening | Instagram

When Bollywood meets high-fashion drama, you know it’s going to be a moment. And that’s exactly what happened when actress Tamannaah Bhatia stepped out for the 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' screening in Mumbai on April 28, serving a look that instantly grabbed eyeballs on the red carpet and drawing unexpected comparisons to Taylor Swift.

Tamannaah’s bold burgundy look

For the special night, Tamannaah oozed chic elegance in a jaw-dropping burgundy plush velvet off-the-shoulder top by David Koma with a sculptural silhouette that framed her neckline and bodice beautifully.

She paired the corset-style piece with a knee-length textured leather skirt, adding contrast and giving the look a modern, high-fashion twist. To elevate it further, Tamannaah slipped into striking knee-high boots by Balenciaga, adding that sharp, runway-ready finish.

Accessories were kept minimal yet luxe, with delicate earrings and statement rings from her own label, Tamannaah Fine Jewellery. Her glam was equally breathtaking, featuring glowing skin, soft rosy tones, luminous eyes, and nude lips. A sleek bun completed the look, keeping the focus on her outfit.

The Taylor Swift connection

What truly made this appearance buzz-worthy was its subtle nod to ace singer Taylor Swift. The pop star had previously stepped out in a similar burgundy David Koma look during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, pairing it with matching pumps and rich-toned jewellery.

Tamannaah’s version followed that same deep, cranberry-toned palette but added her own spin with edgier textures and boots, making it feel less like a replica and more like a reinterpretation. And the result was a perfect blend of Swift-inspired glamour and Bollywood flair.

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About the film & star-studded screening

The Devil Wears Prada 2 brings back the iconic trio, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt, promising another dose of high-fashion chaos and drama. The much-awaited sequel is set to hit theatres in India on May 1.

The Mumbai screening turned into a glam affair, with celebs like Dia Mirza, Huma Qureshi, Karishma Tanna, and Orry in attendance, alongside Tamannaah.