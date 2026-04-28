Lady Gaga & Doechii Shine In 3000 Crystals-Encrusted Bodysuits By Gaurav Gupta For The Devil Wears Prada 2's 'Runway', Took '800 Hours' To Create

Lady Gaga and Doechii in Runway music video | Youtube

When fashion meets full-blown fantasy, you get a moment like this. Ace rappers Lady Gaga and Doechii just released a jaw-dropping music video for The Devil Wears Prada 2 soundtrack 'Runway', and it’s not just the music that’s stealing the spotlight; the couture is doing all the talking.

Lady Gaga and Doechii in GG

For the song, both stars stepped into custom creations by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta, delivering looks that feel equal parts futuristic and theatrical.

Lady Gaga grabbed eyeballs in a pearl-toned, corseted bodysuit, completely drenched in shimmering crystals and delicate pearls. The piece hugged her frame like armour, reflecting light from every angle and creating a luminous, almost otherworldly effect.

Doechii, on the other hand, brought a darker, edgier energy in a black corseted bodysuit layered with spikes and metallic studs. Beneath the structured detailing sat a base of sequins and crystals, giving her look a fierce, high-fashion attitude.

What makes these outfits truly standout is their construction. Both ensembles were designed as seamless, head-to-toe pieces, blending garment, body, and even face coverings into one fluid silhouette.

According to the designer, each look took over 800 hours of meticulous craftsmanship, with more than 3000 crystals embedded into the designs. The result? A multidimensional finish that transforms the performers into living, breathing couture sculptures.

Music video straight out of a fashion fever dream

Directed by Parris Goebel, the Runway music video opens on a striking note with Gaga and Doechii stitched into a single oversized red blazer, complete with crisp shirts and ties.

As the video unfolds, it dives deep into avant-garde territory. From surreal styling to dramatic costume changes, the duo transitions into elaborate, 18th-century-inspired gowns paired with exaggerated beauty looks. It’s a whirlwind of couture, performance, and attitude, perfectly in sync with the high-fashion world the film represents.