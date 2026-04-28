Genelia Deshmukh Wows In Paithani Lehenga, Sai Bai-Inspired Parijaat Nath And Temple Jewellery For Raja Shivaji

Genelia Deshmukh's Paithani look | Instagram

When it comes to blending tradition with timeless elegance, actress Genelia Deshmukh just delivered a masterclass. While promoting her new movie with husband and actor Ritesh Deshmukh, Raja Shivaji, the actress stepped out in a look that felt deeply rooted in Maharashtrian heritage, making it impossible to look away.

Check it out below:

Genelia Deshmukh's latest Paithani moment

Oozing regal elegance, Genelia wowed in a cotton Paithani lehenga, custom-crafted by designer Juhi Shah. The ensemble featured intricate multi-hued floral and parrot motifs, lending a fresh, contemporary edge to the otherwise traditional silhouette.

She paired the lehenga with a gold tissue blouse and a matching Paithani dupatta, adding just the right amount of richness without overshadowing the detailed skirt.

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While the lehenga was breathtaking in itself, it was Genelia’s exquisite jewellery that truly tied the whole heritage look together. A delicate pearl thushi and temple-inspired gold necklace sat gracefully around her neck, while the standout piece was her custom parijaat-inspired nath, created as a tribute to Sai Bai’s character in the film. She completed the look with traditional green glass bangles and a few statement rings.

Keeping the spotlight on the outfit, her makeup remained soft and romantic, featuring a matte base, rosy blush, subtle pink hues on the eyes and lips, and a sharp winged liner for definition.

Her hair was styled in a sleek, centre-parted bun adorned with fresh mogra, adding a classic touch. Chand and suraj hair accessories finished the look, symbolising balance and continuity while tying the entire aesthetic together beautifully.