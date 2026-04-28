Deepika Padukone Glows In First Appearance After Second Pregnancy Reveal, Ranveer Singh's ₹7 Lakhs Watch Steals The Show

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh at Mumbai airport | Instagram

When actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh step out, it's never just another airport sighting, and this time, all eyes were on them for a special reason. The couple made their first public appearance after announcing their second pregnancy, keeping things effortlessly stylish yet refreshingly low-key.

Deepika glows in chic-comfort look

For her first outing post the big news, Deepika leaned into easy, breathable fashion. The actress donned an oversized cobalt blue co-ord set that was equal parts stylish and relaxed. The roomy button-down shirt, detailed with subtle contrast stitching, was paired with straight-fit trousers.

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Instead of sticking to neutrals, she added a fun twist with bright yellow sneakers and styled it with a classic black handbag. Her beauty game stayed minimal with tied-back hair and a soft, natural glow, perfect for a travel day.

Ranveer keeps it cool with a luxe watch

Right behind her, Ranveer matched the laid-back vibe but added his signature flair. The Dhurandhar star opted for an oversized white T-shirt teamed with baggy cargo denims, giving off a relaxed, street-style aesthetic. A black crossbody bag and dark sunglasses completed his easygoing look.

But the real scene-stealer? His statement timepiece, featuring a Franck Muller Vanguard watch, is reportedly worth around ₹7 lakh. Known for its bold tonneau-shaped case and precision craftsmanship, the watch added a dose of high luxury to his otherwise casual outfit.

About their second pregnancy

Earlier this month, Deepika and Ranveer shared the happy news of expecting their second child with a heartfelt Instagram post. The picture featured their daughter Dua holding a pregnancy test with two pink lines, while both Deepika and Ranveer’s hands gently framed the moment. The caption was simple, just a series of evil eye emojis, but said everything fans needed to know.