Who Is Molly Carlson? Canadian Diver Makes History With First-Ever Women's Dive From A Free-Floating Iceberg

What would it take to jump off an iceberg into the freezing North Atlantic? For Canadian high diver Molly Carlson, it meant taking on a challenge that went far beyond her usual cliff-diving routines. The 28-year-old made history by becoming the first woman to dive from a free-floating iceberg, turning an extraordinary feat of courage into a test of skill, preparation and nerve.

Who is Molly Carlson?

Hailing from Thunder Bay, Ontario, Carlson is an internationally recognised high diver who competes for Canada and has finished as runner-up overall four times in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series. As per reports, her journey into the sport began with conventional competitive diving. She represented Canada at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games before moving towards high diving after failing to secure a place on the country's 2016 Olympic team.

Read Also Who Was Chef Damu? Renowned Indian Chef And TV Personality Dies At 72

Beyond competitions, Carlson has built a following on social media by sharing videos of her dives. She also founded #BraveGang, an online support community focused on mental health and encouraging people to embrace their vulnerabilities.

Inside her historic iceberg dive

Carlson's latest achievement took her to the coast of Twillingate, Newfoundland, where she performed a backward dive from approximately 15 metres above the North Atlantic. The challenge was documented in Red Bull Iceberg Dive, which follows her preparation and the risks involved in attempting the feat.

Unlike a conventional diving platform, an iceberg is an unpredictable surface that can shift, crack or overturn. Finding one stable enough for the attempt was a major part of the process. Carlson revealed that she trained in cold water, tested specialised wetsuits and learned ice-climbing techniques with Canadian climber Will Gadd.

Despite her experience diving from heights exceeding 20 metres, Carlson admitted that the iceberg challenge pushed her beyond her comfort zone, describing it as the scariest thing she had ever done.