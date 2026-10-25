Who Was Chef Damu? Renowned Indian Chef And TV Personality Dies At 72

Who Is Chef Damu? Renowned Indian Chef And TV Personality Dies At 72 | X

Renowned chef, academician and television personality Dr. K. Damodharan, popularly known as Chef Damu, passed away in Chennai on October 25, 2026, at the age of 72, following a period of ill health. His demise marks the loss of a celebrated culinary figure who inspired generations of food enthusiasts, aspiring chefs and television viewers.

Chef K Damodharan Passes Away

Chef Damu leaves behind an unparalleled impact on Indian cuisine and media. He passed away in Chennai on Sunday, October 25, 2026, at the age of 72. His demise marks the end of an illustrious career spanning culinary education, television and promotion of Indian cuisine.

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Chef Damu became a household name through his engaging cooking programmes and his contribution to popularising South Indian cuisine. He was also widely recognised for his appearance as a judge on the Tamil reality show Cooku With Comali, where his warmth, infectious smile and approachable personality won him admirers across generations.

Who Was Chef Damu?

He was born K. Damodharan and built a distinguished career combining culinary expertise, academic achievement and television entertainment. He was widely recognised as the first Indian chef to receive a PhD in Hotel Management and Catering Technology from the University of Madras in 2004.

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Throughout his career, he worked to promote traditional South Indian flavours and culinary practices, helping bring regional cuisine to wider audiences. His contributions extended beyond television, as he also played an important role in culinary education and mentoring aspiring professionals.

Guinness World Record And Padma Shri Honour

Chef Damu achieved international recognition in 2010 when he secured a Guinness World Record by cooking 617 dishes in 24.5 hours during a marathon cooking session. The achievement highlighted his culinary skills, endurance and dedication to his profession.

His contributions to the culinary arts received national recognition when he was awarded the Padma Shri in 2025, one of India's highest civilian honours.

A Lasting Culinary Legacy

Chef Damu's influence extended beyond recipes and cooking shows. Through his work in education, television and the promotion of regional food traditions, he helped make culinary arts more accessible to the public.