From Pasta Workshops To Thai Brunches: Mumbai’s Food Scene Has Weekend Plans Sorted

Weekend plans in Mumbai often come down to one delicious question: what’s cooking? Whether you enjoy discovering unexpected flavour combinations, trying your hand at a new kitchen skill or settling in for a leisurely brunch, the city has plenty on the menu this weekend. From a Khasi-influenced Italian pop-up to Bengali specialities and inventive cocktails, here are five food experiences to check out.

Olive Bar & Kitchen x Nonna Mei

What happens when Mediterranean influences meet the produce and flavours of Meghalaya? A special pop-up at Olive Bar & Kitchen brings together its culinary sensibilities with Nonna Mei, the restaurant led by Chef Niyati Rao. The menu features dishes such as citrus salad with culantro granita and garlic crema, roasted turnips with sweet garlic and Meghalayan feta, Margherita pizza and tiramisu. It is an opportunity to explore how regional ingredients can find their way into familiar Italian preparations.

When: October 24, all day; October 25, lunch

Where: Olive Bar & Kitchen, Mumbai

Celebrate World Pasta Day with a hands-on workshop

For those who prefer making their food before eating it, Luuma House is hosting a World Pasta Day workshop. Participants can learn the basics of preparing pasta from scratch, including rolling and shaping the dough, before cooking and enjoying what they have made. The session offers a more interactive alternative to a regular meal out, particularly for anyone curious about the process behind a bowl of fresh pasta.

When: Sunday, October 25, 4 pm to 7 pm

Where: Luuma House, Vile Parle West

YAZU x Little Bit Sober: A one-night cocktail takeover

Cocktail enthusiasts can head to YAZU Pan-Asian Supper Club as Kolkata’s Little Bit Sober takes over the bar for one evening. The visiting bar, ranked No. 27 on India’s 30 Best Bars 2025 list, is bringing a special cocktail menu featuring combinations of spirits, fruit and fermented ingredients. Options include Hillbilly with vodka, grape and oolong tea ferment, and Chasing the Sun, which combines whisky with Himalayan cheese, wild honey and truffle ferment.

When: Saturday, October 24, 9 pm onwards

Where: YAZU, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Bengal Diaries: A taste of Bengali cuisine

Bengal Diaries at Fiona offers a chance to explore Bengali food through a buffet featuring traditional delicacies and thematic live counters. Music and entertainment accompany the dining experience, making it an option for families and groups looking to spend an evening over regional Indian cuisine. The festival centres on Bengal’s culinary heritage, bringing familiar flavours and specialities into a hotel dining setting.

When: Saturday, October 24, and Sunday, October 25, from 7 pm

Where: Fiona, Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport, Marol

Sweeney’s Sunday Thai brunch

Sweeney’s Sunday Thai Brunch brings Thai-inspired flavours to a relaxed afternoon in its garden. The menu ranges from Tom Yum Benedict and Bangkok Breakfast Egg to Thai corn ribs, Bangkok crab omelette and Thai chilli prawn toast. For dessert, there is Mango Sticky Rice 2.0, served as a coconut sticky rice waffle with fresh mango, alongside Thai tea French toast. A spritz bar and melodic house music complete the setting, while its Garden Sessions platform spotlights female performers.

When: Sunday, October 25, 12 pm onwards

Where: Sweeney, 759, 5th Lane, opposite Union Bank ATM, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar, Mumbai