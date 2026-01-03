Who Is Kim Ju Ae? Meet Kim Jong Un's Youngest Daughter Likely To Be North Korea's Next Leader

Kim Ju Ae at Kumsusan Mausoleum | Image Courtesy: X (@ShamanGeo)

North Korea has offered another rare glimpse into the life of Kim Ju Ae, the young daughter of leader Kim Jong-un, and the images have once again sparked speculation about her future. Her latest appearance, a visit to the Kumsusan mausoleum to pay respects to former North Korean leaders, was prominently highlighted in state media.

For a country that guards the private lives of its ruling family with extreme secrecy, Kim Ju Ae's frequent presence beside her father has sparked speculation about her political upcoming. As reported by Reuters, Intelligence officials in South Korea believe her vast visibility suggests she may be groomed as a future leader.

Who exactly is Kim Ju Ae?

Little is officially known about Kim Ju Ae. She is believed to have been born in the early 2010s, but North Korea has never publicly confirmed her age. Reports compiled by South Korea's National Intelligence Service suggest Kim Jong Un has three children, with Kim Ju Ae the only one introduced to the public.

According to reporting cited by the BBC, the NIS estimated she was about 10 years old in 2023, placing her today in her early teens. The agency has also told lawmakers she is homeschooled in Pyongyang and enjoys activities like horseback riding, skiing and swimming, noting she is "very good at horseback riding." In early assessments, the NIS said it viewed her as Kim Jong Un's likely successor.

Kim Ju Ae's public debut came in 2022, when she accompanied her father to an intercontinental ballistic missile launch, as reported by AFP. Since then, she has appeared at military parades, state ceremonies and cultural events, often positioned close to Kim Jong Un.

Her visibility has extended beyond North Korea's borders as well. In 2025, she was seen travelling to Beijing on what was believed to be her first overseas trip. And earlier this week, footage of her affectionately greeting her father during New Year celebrations drew widespread attention.