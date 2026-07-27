Who Is Karyna Shuliak? Jeffrey Epstein's Longtime Lover Set To Inherit Assets Worth ₹962 Cr, Apartment In Paris & Private Islands |

Years after Jeffrey Epstein's death, renewed public attention has turned toward Karyna Shuliak, the Belarusian-born dentist who was one of the closest people in his life during his final years. Newly released investigative documents have once again brought her name into focus.

While Shuliak has never been charged with any crime related to Epstein's sex-trafficking network and has not been identified by authorities as one of his victims. Documents released as part of ongoing investigations describe Shuliak as far more than Epstein's romantic partner.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Who Is Karyna Shuliak?

Karyna Shuliak is a Belarus-born dentist who moved to the United States after beginning her dental education in Minsk. She initially arrived on a student visa to study English while working as a dental assistant. According to investigative records, Epstein helped facilitate her move to the US, promising assistance with her education as well as her immigration process.

The two reportedly met in 2011, when Shuliak was 21 years old and Epstein was 58. Their relationship continued for nearly eight years, lasting until Epstein's death in 2019.

She was reportedly deeply involved in his personal life, serving as a trusted confidante, managing some of his properties, and depending on him financially. Investigators also note that she was the last person Epstein spoke to before he died in a New York jail in August 2019.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Named Beneficiary Of A Massive Fortune

Just days before his death, Epstein reportedly revised his will and named Shuliak as the principal beneficiary of a trust estimated to hold assets worth nearly USD 100 million (approximately ₹962 crore).

The trust reportedly included several high-value properties and luxury assets, including:

-A lavish townhouse in Manhattan

-An apartment in Paris

-A sprawling ranch in New Mexico

-Private islands in the US Virgin Islands

-A 32-carat diamond ring reportedly purchased for USD 1.2 million with marriage in mind

Despite being listed as the chief beneficiary, legal experts believe it is unlikely that Shuliak will receive the full value of the inheritance. Following Epstein's death, significant portions of his estate were frozen and redirected toward compensating victims of his sex-trafficking and sexual abuse crimes.