Meet Pakistani Lawn Bowl Player Who Also Runs A Popular Restaurant In Scotland; Welcomes His Opponents To Have 'Rogan Josh' |

The Commonwealth Games 2026 has delivered countless memorable sporting moments, but one heartwarming story from Glasgow has captured fans' attention for all the right reasons. Meet Mohammed Ayub Qureshi, a 67-year-old Pakistan international who spends his days serving delicious curries at his popular restaurant in Scotland and his free time representing his country on the lawn bowls green.

Qureshi, who owns the well-known Alishan Tandoori on Battlefield Road in Glasgow, swapped his chef's apron for Pakistan's national jersey to compete in the men's singles lawn bowls event at the Commonwealth Games. While he may be famous among locals for preparing flavour-packed Rogan Josh and sizzling tandoori dishes, the veteran athlete proved that his passion extends far beyond the kitchen.

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Although his campaign ended with a defeat against Scotland's former world champion Jason Banks, it was what happened after the match that truly stole the spotlight. With a smile on his face, Qureshi warmly shook hands with his opponent and invited him to visit his restaurant for a meal.

Banks responded with a joke that instantly became one of the Games' most talked-about moments. "I haven't been this week. I was too scared before I played him in case he spiced up my food too much." The light-hearted exchange perfectly reflected the spirit of the Commonwealth Games, where friendship often shines brighter than the final score.

Known affectionately as "Chico" within Glasgow's bowls community, Qureshi has spent more than five decades calling the Scottish city home. Over the years, his restaurant has become a neighbourhood favourite, earning a loyal customer base and a strong reputation for authentic South Asian cuisine.

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Interestingly, both of his passions demand remarkable precision. In the kitchen, balancing spices is an art that requires patience and experience. On the bowling green, every delivery depends on accuracy, control and perfect judgment, where even the slightest miscalculation can change the outcome of a match.

This is far from Qureshi's first appearance on the international stage. He previously represented Pakistan at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the 2018 Gold Coast Games, making the 2026 edition another proud chapter in his sporting journey.

While lawn bowls remains a relatively niche sport in Pakistan, it has found a dedicated following among the Pakistani diaspora in Scotland. Players like Qureshi have helped promote the game within the community while proudly representing their heritage on one of sport's biggest stages.