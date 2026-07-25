LeBron James Net Worth: Only Billionaire Currently Active In NBA; Know His Career Earnings |

NBA superstar LeBron James has once again grabbed headlines, but this time it's not just for changing teams. The four-time NBA champion has reportedly signed with the Philadelphia 76ers on a 'veteran's minimum' contract, marking a dramatic shift from his previous deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite taking a significant salary reduction, James remains the only active NBA player with billionaire status.

LeBron James Net Worth

According to Forbes, LeBron James currently has an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion, making him the only active billionaire in NBA history.

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While his on-court earnings have been extraordinary throughout his two-decade career, a major share of his wealth has come from strategic investments, endorsements and entrepreneurial ventures.

LeBron has reportedly earned more than $1 billion before taxes outside basketball through endorsements and business investments. His long-standing partnerships with global brands, particularly Nike, have contributed significantly to his fortune.

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Unlike many athletes who simply endorse products, James has often negotiated equity stakes in companies he partners with. One of the most notable examples is his investment in Beats by Dre. LeBron's impact extends well beyond sports and business. Through the LeBron James Family Foundation, he has invested heavily in education and community development.

LeBron's massive salary cut

LeBron's new agreement with the 76ers is valued at approximately $8 million over two seasons, the standard veteran's minimum contract available to players with at least 10 years of NBA service.

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The deal is a stark contrast to the contract he played under last season with the Lakers. In 2024, James signed a two-year, $104 million extension, earning $52.6 million during the previous season alone. His latest move represents a pay cut of more than 90%, amounting to roughly $48 million less than his annual salary with Los Angeles.