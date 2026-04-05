Who Is Journalist Rajat Sharma's Daughter? PM Modi, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan & Others Attend Her Delhi Wedding Reception

When politics, Bollywood, and media come together under one roof, you know it’s going to be a wedding to remember. Veteran journalist Rajat Sharma recently celebrated his daughter, Disha’s big day, and the guest list alone turned the occasion into a headline-making affair. From top political leaders to Bollywood’s biggest stars, the celebrations were nothing short of grand.

Who is Disha Sharma?

Rajat’s daughter, Disha Sharma, is a legal professional known for her work in the field of law. Keeping a relatively low public profile, she has carved her own path away from the media spotlight. She tied the knot with Sudarshan M. J., also from the legal profession and hailing from Tamil Nadu, bringing together two accomplished individuals.

Star-studded wedding

Disha and Sudarshan exchanged vows in a traditional South Indian ceremony that beautifully blended cultural rituals with elegance. While the wedding itself was intimate in essence, the scale of the celebrations and the presence of high-profile guests added a layer of grandeur.

The festivities kicked off with a lively sangeet in New Delhi, setting the tone for the celebrations. The evening saw a musical performance by Stebin Ben, while Shilpa Shetty was among those spotted enjoying the pre-wedding function.

Meanwhile, the wedding reception saw an impressive lineup of attendees from across industries. Narendra Modi and Amit Shah were among the prominent political figures present at the celebrations.

Bollywood, too, turned up in full force. Salman Khan attended with his sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma, warmly interacting with the Sharma family. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan made a stylish appearance alongside his manager, Pooja Dadlani, looking sharp in a black bandhgala.

Other notable guests included filmmaker Bhushan Kumar, adding to the star power of the evening.