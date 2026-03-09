Who Is Ishan Kishan's Girlfriend, Aditi Hundia? Cricketer's Romantic Moment With Model Post-Team India's World Cup Win Goes Viral

India's historic triumph at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 brought plenty of celebratory moments, but one heartwarming scene involving Ishan Kishan quickly grabbed fans' attention online. After the Indian national cricket team sealed the title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the wicketkeeper-batter was seen sharing a special moment with his girlfriend Aditi Hundia.

Wrapped in the Indian tricolour, Kishan celebrated on the field while Aditi made her way down from the stands to join the celebrations. Photos of the duo together soon began circulating across social media, sending fans into a frenzy and sparking fresh curiosity about the model who has often been spotted cheering for the cricketer.

So, who is Aditi Hundia?

For everyone curious, Aditi Hundia is a fashion model and entrepreneur from Jaipur who first gained recognition through the beauty pageant circuit. She became widely known after reaching the finals of the Femina Miss India 2017 competition.

Her popularity grew further in 2018 when she won the title of Miss Diva Supranational 2018, which helped launch her modelling career. Since then, Aditi has worked as a fashion model, brand ambassador and social media influencer, building a strong presence in the Indian fashion space.

She completed her schooling at India International School in Jaipur and later pursued higher education at St. Xavier’s College, Jaipur. Coming from a business-orientated family, Aditi is the daughter of businessman Lalit Hundia and Babita Hundia, who has supported her modelling journey. She also shares a close bond with her brother, Yash Hundia.

Ishan Kishan and Aditi Hundia’s relationship

Rumours about Ishan Kishan and Aditi Hundia’s relationship have been circulating for several years. The speculation first began during the Indian Premier League in 2019, when cameras repeatedly captured Aditi cheering from the stands while Kishan was batting.

Her enthusiastic reactions during matches quickly earned her the label of the internet’s "mystery fangirl." Since then, she has been spotted at multiple cricket games, often supporting the wicketkeeper-batter from the stands.

While the couple have largely kept their relationship private, Kishan’s grandfather Anurag Pandey recently confirmed that the two have been dating for a while and that the family would be happy to see them get married in the future.

