Who Is 'Dehati Madam'? 12th-Pass English Teacher From UP Wins Priyanka Chopra's Admiration With Her Confidence |

A simple video filmed while working on a farm has brought Uttar Pradesh-based content creator Yashoda Lodhi, popularly known as 'English With Dehati Madam', into the spotlight. The rural English teacher recently received a special shout-out from global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who shared one of her videos on Instagram Stories, giving her confidence and work a major boost.

Yashoda's journey to the spotlight began with an everyday moment. While recording a video on her farm, she revealed that her husband had scolded her for making the video. However, she continued with her work and eventually posted the clip online. What followed was an unexpected surprise when she discovered that Priyanka had shared her content.

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Overwhelmed by the gesture, Yashoda later posted a video expressing her gratitude to the actor. Calling it a special moment, she said Priyanka's recognition had made her day and motivated her to continue creating content.

"It reminded me that you never know where your small efforts can take you," Yashoda shared, reflecting on how a video made in her village had reached someone she deeply admired. She also encouraged her followers not to underestimate their efforts, reminding them that they never know who might be watching.

The shout-out brought renewed attention to her social media accounts. Her Instagram following has reportedly crossed 714,000, while her YouTube channel has amassed more than 400,000 followers.

Who Is Yashoda Lodhi, aka Dehati Madam?

Yashoda hails from Lodhan Ka Purwa village in the Sirathu Nagar panchayat area of Kaushambi district, Uttar Pradesh. When she was around a year old, her paternal aunt and uncle took her to Ludhiana, Punjab, where she grew up. Her formal education ended after Class 12, but she continued to pursue her interest in learning and teaching English.

Through her online content, Yashoda has built a distinctive identity by teaching English in an accessible, relatable way. Her videos bring language lessons into everyday settings, making English learning feel less intimidating for people who may not have access to formal coaching.