Sara Tendulkar's 29th Birthday: Sister-In-Law Saaniya Chandhok Shares Intimate Celebration With Pets |

Sara Tendulkar celebrated her 29th birthday on October 12, and sister-in-law Saaniya Chandhok made the occasion extra special with an intimate celebration at home. Saaniya, who is married to Sara's brother Arjun Tendulkar, shared adorable glimpses from the birthday bash on Instagram, offering fans a peek into the family's cosy celebration, complete with balloons, a beautifully decorated cake and their furry companions.

In the pictures, Sara and Saaniya can be seen posing together against a backdrop of metallic and white balloons. The birthday cake featured delicate floral motifs in shades of pink, blush and lavender, with the words 'Chapter 29' written on it.

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In another heartwarming moment, Sara was seen celebrating alongside the family's dogs, even feeding them treats as part of the special occasion. Saaniya also offered a glimpse of a specially curated birthday menu, seemingly featuring dishes chosen for Sara's big day.

Sara Tendulkar And Saaniya Chandhok's Birthday Looks

For the intimate celebration, Sara opted for a chic animal-print dress featuring a black-and-grey zebra-stripe pattern. The fitted silhouette, gathered detailing around the waist and softly draped fabric gave the outfit a contemporary, effortless appeal. The dress featured a high neckline, long sleeves with flared cuffs and a knee-length hemline.

She completed her look with delicate drop earrings, while keeping her makeup subtle with softly defined eyes, a natural blush and a muted lip colour. Her long, dark hair was styled half-up, with face-framing strands adding to the relaxed look.

Saaniya, meanwhile, chose an elegant olive-green dress that brought a touch of understated sophistication to the occasion. The outfit featured a fitted silhouette with ruched detailing along the sides and sheer, full-length sleeves, creating a balance between structure and softness. She paired it with dangling earrings and wore her long hair loose, with a side parting. Her makeup was minimal, complementing the earthy tone of her outfit.