Who Is Bita Hemmati? First Woman Prisoner Set To Be Executed By Iran Linked To January Protests |

Iran is once again under global scrutiny as reports emerge about the execution of a woman linked to recent anti-government protests, marking a significant and concerning development in the country’s legal and political landscape.

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Who Is Bita Hemmati?

Bita Hemmati, a resident of Tehran, has been identified as one of the individuals sentenced to death in connection with the widespread protests that erupted in Iran in late December 2025 and January 2026. Her case has drawn particular attention as she is believed to be the first woman to face capital punishment tied directly to these demonstrations.

She is among four individuals handed the death penalty by a Tehran Revolutionary Court. The verdict was delivered by Judge Iman Afshari, who cited charges including alleged collaboration with hostile foreign entities, specifically the United States and involvement in activities deemed a threat to national security. In addition to the death sentence, Hemmati and the others were also given prison terms on charges related to conspiracy and assembly against the state.

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Rising Concerns Over Capital Punishment

Human rights organisations have raised alarm over the increasing use of the death penalty in Iran, particularly in cases linked to political dissent. Advocacy groups argue that such punishments are being used as a means to suppress opposition and create a climate of fear among citizens.

According to recent reports by international rights bodies, executions in Iran have seen a sharp rise. Hundreds of individuals connected to the protests are reportedly facing severe charges, with dozens already sentenced to death. The situation has intensified concerns that more executions could follow in the coming months.