Who Is Bisla Diksha? News Anchor Goes Viral For Her Graceful On-Screen Appearance In Lavender Saree

News presenter Bisla Diksha goes viral on X | Image Courtesy: WION

Sometimes, all it takes is a few seconds on screen to get social media talking! News presenter Bisla Diksha has caught the internet's attention after a video of her presenting the news began circulating online. Dressed in a pastel lavender saree, the journalist's poised presence and graceful appearance stood out, prompting several users on X (formerly Twitter) to look her up. As curiosity around the presenter grows, many are now wondering who she is and what her journey has been like.



Check out the viral video below:

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Who is Bisla Diksha?



Bisla Diksha is a journalist associated with WION (World Is One), where she presents news and works across different content verticals. However, her interests and professional experience extend beyond the newsroom, with a strong academic background in literature, along with a keen interest in art, culture and storytelling.



Diksha completed her Bachelor's degree in English Literature from Miranda House. She later pursued a Master's degree in Literature from the University of Delhi, specialising in violence and memory studies. Her academic interests have also shaped her engagement with subjects beyond conventional news coverage.

Before joining WION, she gained experience across the content and creative industries. According to her LinkedIn profile, her previous roles included working as a content executive at Teamwork Arts Pvt Ltd, a content specialist at Minus Equals Plus and a copywriter at Scholastic.



Her work has also taken her into the world of literature and cultural events. Apart from covering hard news, Diksha has moderated author interactions at literature festivals and explored topics related to arts, culture and sustainability.

A peek into her life beyond the newsroom



While her recent on-screen appearance has brought her into the social media spotlight, Diksha's Instagram profile offers a glimpse into her life outside news presentation. With 4,654 followers, her account features moments from her newsroom routine, behind-the-scenes glimpses of her professional life, fashion photographs and travel diaries.



From sharing snippets of her work to posting pictures from her personal outings, her social media presence reflects interests that go beyond journalism.