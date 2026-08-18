'Where Is Bruce?' Asks Netizens As Demi Moore Pens Emotional Post On Daughter Tallulah's Wedding

Bruce Willis & Demi Moore’s Daughter Tallulah Stuns In Custom Balenciaga Wedding Gown That Took 712 Hours To Create |

Writer and artist Tallulah Willis, the youngest daughter of Hollywood stars Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, has shared a closer glimpse of her intimate wedding to musician Justin Acee. The couple tied the knot on August 8, 2026, at the Willis family’s home in Hailey, Idaho and the official photographs from their private backyard celebration are making their way across the internet.

Tallulah and Justin got engaged in December 2024, nearly two years after they first began talking. For her wedding day, Tallulah chose to make a major fashion statement in a custom Balenciaga gown, drawing inspiration from the iconic designs of the house's founder, Cristóbal Balenciaga.

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The bride revealed that after her mother informed her that Balenciaga was open to designing her wedding dress, she sent the team reference images of celebrated 1950s Balenciaga creations. From a series of sketches, Tallulah selected two standout elements she wanted to bring together — a striking jewelled petal design on the skirt and dramatic draping around the hips.

The result was a sculptural, architectural bridal look that perfectly reflected her love for vintage-inspired fashion with a contemporary sensibility. The curved bodice became one of the gown's biggest highlights, with the neckline carrying a particularly personal connection. It was inspired by a Balenciaga look previously worn by Demi Moore, making the design a subtle nod to her mother's own memorable fashion moment.

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The painstakingly crafted final gown reportedly took 712 hours to create. To complement the dress, Tallulah added leather gloves and a veil, while keeping her jewellery deliberately minimal. She skipped a necklace to ensure the focus remained on the gown's dramatic silhouette and instead opted for statement diamond teardrop earrings from XIV Karats.

Justin, meanwhile, chose a bespoke suit by Dzojchen, styled by Masha Mandzuka. His custom tuxedo was created from measurements, with coordinating tuxedos also made for his father and two brothers.