Priyanka Chopra Cheers For Nick Jonas & His Brothers At Disney Legends In Ruched Brown Dress | Pics Inside | X @vahudgensbr

Priyanka Chopra joined husband Nick Jonas for a special evening in Los Angeles as the Jonas Brothers reached a major milestone in their career. Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas were honoured as Disney Legends, celebrating their contribution to the entertainment giant and the impact they have made over the years.

The trio, collectively known as the Jonas Brothers, were formally inducted during the Disney Legends ceremony, with actress Vanessa Hudgens presenting them with the prestigious honour on stage. Priyanka was among the proud family members cheering for Nick as he celebrated the achievement alongside his brothers.

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For the occasion, Priyanka made a stylish appearance in a rich chocolate-brown dress by Chats by C. Dam. The fitted number featured intricate ruched detailing that added texture and definition to the silhouette. She kept the rest of her look elegant and understated, pairing the dress with minimal jewellery and soft, voluminous waves. Her neutral makeup and glossy lips complemented the warm tone of the ensemble.

Nick, meanwhile, opted for a classic yet contemporary look in a light-grey pinstriped suit. He paired the tailored suit with a black shirt, ditching the traditional tie for a more relaxed finish. The contrast between the light suit and dark shirt gave his look a polished yet effortless edge.

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The couple also posed together during the event, with Priyanka's deep brown ensemble creating a stylish contrast against Nick's striped grey suit.

The Disney Legends honour marks another significant moment for the Jonas Brothers, whose association with Disney played an important role in their rise to fame. From their early Disney Channel days to their successful music career, the brothers have built a lasting connection with the brand, making their induction into the Disney Legends circle a particularly memorable milestone.