Deepika Padukone Skips Baby Bump-Revealing Trend, Makes A Chic Statement In Crisp Blue Shirt At Mumbai Airport |

Pregnant actress Deepika Padukone was spotted at Mumbai airport on August 15 as she headed to Bengaluru, serving a lesson in understated airport fashion. While several celebrity mothers have embraced outfits that prominently highlight their baby bumps, Deepika opted for a more relaxed and covered-up silhouette, keeping comfort and sophistication at the centre of her look.

The actress arrived at the airport in a black luxury car, with husband Ranveer Singh seen accompanying her. Deepika stepped out in an oversized light blue button-down shirt teamed with loose, wide-leg blue denim. The relaxed proportions created an effortlessly stylish silhouette while subtly outlining her pregnancy without making it the focus of her outfit.

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Her choice of a roomy shirt and comfortable denim made the look particularly suited to travel. Instead of opting for body-hugging maternitywear, Deepika embraced an easy, oversized aesthetic that allowed her to move comfortably while maintaining her signature polished style.

Her hair was pulled back into a sleek high bun, giving the relaxed outfit a neat finish. A pair of dark brown tortoiseshell sunglasses added a sophisticated touch, while a shoulder bag completed the practical airport ensemble.

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Deepika also accessorised with delicate layered gold necklaces, adding a subtle hint of shine to the monochromatic blue outfit. Her glossy manicure provided a playful pop of detail against the otherwise muted palette.

The overall look was a perfect example of Deepika's approach to maternity dressin, effortless, comfortable and chic without feeling overly styled. By choosing an oversized shirt and relaxed denim instead of a bump-hugging outfit, the actress kept the focus on her personal style while embracing the comfort needed during pregnancy.