'Where It All Began': Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez Choose Gucci For Their Wedding Looks After Meeting At The Store 10 Years Ago | Vouge | Photographed by Juergen Teller

The first glimpses from Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s intimate wedding have finally surfaced, giving fans a peek into the couple’s private celebration in Cascais, Portugal. Almost five days after they exchanged vows, Vogue released exclusive photographs from the ceremony, offering a closer look at their understated yet luxurious wedding.

The couple chose August 11 for their wedding, a date that carries a deeply personal meaning. It marked exactly 10 years since Ronaldo and Georgina first crossed paths in 2016. Their first meeting took place at a Gucci store, where Georgina was working as a sales assistant when Ronaldo walked in. A decade later, the Italian fashion house became part of another significant milestone in their relationship.

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Cristiano & Georgina's wedding looks

For the wedding, Georgina stepped away from the traditional bridal aesthetic and opted for a sophisticated all-white Gucci ensemble. Rather than a conventional floor-length gown covered in lace or embellishments, she chose a structured long-sleeved jacket and fitted midi skirt, both crafted from silk faille. The jacket featured a classic shirt collar and a clean silhouette.

She completed the ensemble with white satin Gucci pumps featuring the label’s signature Horsebit detail. Keeping her beauty look understated, Georgina wore her long hair straight and loose, paired with nude-toned makeup and a crisp white manicure.

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Ronaldo also moved away from traditional wedding dressing. The football star wore a custom light-beige Gucci suit, styled with a simple white T-shirt instead of a formal shirt and tie. Matching Gucci loafers maintained the soft neutral palette, while a personal rosary added a meaningful touch to his wedding-day ensemble.

The couple’s five children — Cristiano Jr., Eva, Mateo, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda — were also dressed in Gucci for the occasion. Their outfits followed the same understated aesthetic, with soft, natural shades complementing their parents’ coordinated looks.

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From the meaningful wedding date to their shared connection with Gucci, every detail of the ceremony reflected the couple’s personal journey. Their choice to keep the celebration intimate and their outfits modern made the occasion feel less like a traditional royal-style wedding and more like a deeply personal milestone shared with their closest family.