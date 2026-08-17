Rakul Preet Singh Exudes Timeless Glamour In Sequinned Black Halter Maxi Dress

By: Rutunjay Dole | August 17, 2026
Rakul Preet Singh stuns in a black halter maxi dress by Bling Empire, effortlessly blending timeless elegance with a glamorous edge. The floor-length silhouette gives her look a sophisticated finish.
The sleek halter neckline beautifully highlights her shoulders while adding a contemporary touch to the classic black ensemble.
Subtle sequin detailing across the dress catches the light delicately, bringing just the right amount of sparkle to her look.
The back of the dress takes the glamour up a notch with striking criss-cross lace-up detailing, adding an edgy element to the otherwise sophisticated outfit.
The sheer mesh panel around the neckline adds an alluring contrast while keeping the overall styling elegant.
Rakul kept her accessories minimal, ensuring that the statement dress remained the centre of attention.
Her hair was pulled back into a neat, sleek high bun, perfectly complementing the halter neckline and drawing attention to her face.