When Ratan Tata Stood Outside Taj Hotel For 3 Days During 26/11 Terrorist Attacks; Know How He Helped Families Of The Victims

The horrors of 26/11 send chills down the spine to this date. The city drowned in a blood-pool of innocent people while terrorists spread their wrath. Among the major locations targeted, Mumbai's pride, The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel was under attack. Tourists and guests, hid in rooms while a part of the hotel was bombarded.

The 2008 tragedy that devastated Mumbai saw Ratan Tata, then 70, standing in solidarity with the management and staff of the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, which endured a significant portion of the attacks.

Ratan Tata stood outside Taj Hotel

On November 26, 2008, ten terrorists from Pakistan launched coordinated assaults in south Mumbai, targeting multiple locations, including the Taj Hotel and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The horrifying attacks claimed 166 lives and left over 300 people injured.

At the Taj Hotel, 33 individuals lost their lives during the 60-hour siege, including 11 brave employees who sacrificed their lives while trying to protect the guests.

Ratan Tata exhibited extraordinary compassion and resolve during the crisis. He remained at the Colaba end of the Taj Hotel for three days and nights, witnessing the efforts of the security forces as they battled to reclaim control from the terrorists.

How did Tata help the people affected by the attacks?

After the attacks, Ratan Tata promised to reopen the Taj Hotel quickly, and he kept his word by doing so in just one month. More importantly, he made sure to support the families of the victims.

He personally visited the homes of those affected to ensure they were taken care of. The Taj Public Service Welfare Trust was also set up to help victims of disasters.

Reports said that the families of the employees who died were given the salaries their loved ones would have earned for the rest of their lives.

In an interview with National Geographic, Tata said, "The staff was terrific. They moved people to safer places, but many of them were killed in the process."

When he heard about the attacks, he rushed to the Taj Hotel right away, showing his dedication and concern.