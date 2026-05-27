When Is Eid Ul-Adha 2026, May 27 Or May 28? Check Bakrid City-Wise Timings In Mumbai, Delhi & Other Parts Of India

As Bakrid preparations begin across the country, confusion around the exact Eid-ul-Adha 2026 date had many Indians wondering whether the festival would fall on May 27 or May 28. While several Gulf nations will celebrate a day earlier, moon-sighting authorities in India have now officially confirmed the festival date for the country. Here’s everything you need to know about Eid-ul-Adha 2026, including city-wise namaz timings and why the dates differ globally.

When is Eid-ul-Adha 2026 in India?

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid, will be celebrated in India on May 28, 2026. The confirmation came after the crescent moon was reportedly not sighted on the expected evening in several parts of the country.

Meanwhile, countries in the Gulf region, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and others are observing Eid on May 27, 2026. The variation in dates is common every year because the Islamic calendar follows lunar moon sightings, which can differ from region to region.

The festival commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion and sacrifice and is considered one of the most important occasions in Islam. Families gather for special prayers, charitable acts, festive meals, and qurbani rituals during the celebration.

Eid-ul-Adha 2026 prayer timings in India

Eid namaz across India will be offered early morning on May 28, although exact schedules may differ slightly depending on mosques and local committees. As reported by The Sunday Guardian, below are the timings:

City-Wise Eid namaz timings:

Mumbai – 7:00 AM

Delhi – 7:00 AM

Lucknow – 6:00 AM to 6:30 AM

Hyderabad – 6:30 AM to 7:00 AM

Kolkata – 5:45 AM to 6:30 AM

Bengaluru – 6:30 AM to 7:00 AM

Across most Indian cities, Eid prayers are generally expected between 6:00 AM and 8:30 AM IST, usually around 30 to 60 minutes after sunrise. Worshippers are advised to check with their local mosques for final confirmed timings.