What Men Really Find Attractive: 7 Unexpected Traits In Women

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Attraction in romance is rarely straightforward, and what draws people together often evolves over time. Sometimes, it’s the most unexpected traits that stand out. Men, for instance, tend to notice unique or quirky qualities in women—details that go beyond the obvious.

Dr (Miss) Sumit Grover, Clinical Psychologist, New York and London, mentions that these days, men’s attitudes towards women have undergone changes that go beyond the usual perception of attraction. “Emotions, personal values, and interactions between men and women play a significant role in this process. Today, men find themselves in a fast-paced, highly pressured environment characterised by a combination of competition, uncertainty, and the constant electronic stimulation offered by computers, television, and news media. It’s only natural that men want women who will bring calmness, stability, and order to these chaotic surroundings. Tranquility, understanding, and emotional sophistication have taken on a profound appeal. Men want women who can communicate effectively, respect the dignity of the individual, and convey self-confidence.”

She believes that today’s male mentality favours authenticity—women who are real, self-aware, and comfortable in their own skin—over those trying to live up to the expected feminine ideal. “Moreover, men respect women who have purpose and independence in their lives, yet still want to feel a sense of emotional connection and partnership. Attraction in today’s world has everything to do with respect and mutual growth. Truly, what men find attractive is how a woman makes him feel on an emotional and mental level—and attraction must start in the head before ever starting in the body.”

So, what are these unusual traits that catch their attention? Let’s take a look at seven of them.

Being funny: Men usually find women with a good sense of humour attractive. They appreciate women who can not only crack a joke or know how to be funny, but also know when to take a joke and laugh at themselves.

Original personality: Women who are not bound by expectations from others or societal pressures are seen as attractive. They know what they want, pursue it, and stay true to themselves.

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Curiously confident: When a woman shows confidence in herself and her choices, it is appreciated by men. The same goes for curiosity—about things, surroundings, and even making the first move towards someone she is interested in.

Communication skills: A woman who speaks confidently and expresses her mind might seem too bold to some. However, a secure man sees her as someone with a mind of her own. He finds her clarity of thought and confident expression appealing.

Unusual interests: Hobbies and interests are a great way to connect. When it comes to unusual traits, unique hobbies—ranging from calligraphy to furniture creation or recycling—can be especially attractive.

Secure: Many men find it challenging to deal with jealousy and self-doubt. This is why a secure woman becomes particularly appealing, as she fosters trust and stability in a relationship.

Natural look: It may be surprising, but many men find women with a natural look more refreshing than those heavily made up. This can even include a slightly messy appearance, like tousled hair. However, this should not be mistaken for a lack of effort or poor hygiene.