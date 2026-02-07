Understanding Men: Simple Ways To Decode Their Minds And Keep Them Happy

Men, though they may not agree, are as difficult as women to manage. And the difficult part starts with them not admitting that they can be difficult. For some reason, women have acquired a reputation of being unpredictable. But I am sure that many women would agree that men can be unpredictable too.

Then what’s it that makes men tick and how do you manage them to make your life easy? Radhika Seth, life coach, says with a smile, “Actually, if you know the basics, then managing men is not so difficult.” She adds, “Men’s needs are pre-defined in their minds. And their emotions are locked, so they themselves are not able to express them easily. Therefore, one needs to comprehend how they work and what to do keep them calm and happy.”

SAAP the men to ensure they feel happy and cared for.

S – Space: Personal space is extremely important for men at any age. While they do like a little fussing over, they love doing their own thing. That could mean a time out with guys or watching a game or a boisterous film that the woman in their life might not enjoy. It is important to five them that space. WAGS should remember to have plans exclusive of their significant halves. This space makes the bond stronger and men respect their women more.

A – Attention: Be absolutely attentive when your man is talking. They want to know that they are being heard and listened to. As much as you like to talk, the man does to. Contrary to the belief, men like to share if they know that their talk matters. Listen attentively, patiently with apt responses and the man knows that you really value him.

A – Acknowledge and Appreciate: Men love it when they are appreciated. That boosts their ego. Acknowledge the small things that they do for you. Eg. Coffee on a dreary morning, breakfast in bed when you are unwell, bath to the kids when you are busy, opening the car door… these everyday things need an effort, even if you don’t think so. Acknowledge the effort and appreciate it. Compliment them on their looks or attire. They love it as much as you do.

P – Pamper: Men want to be pampered. They may not admit it or say it, but, yes, they do love it. So how do you pamper your man. Simple things like massaging his neck when he comes home after a real long and hard day or making his favourite drink and giving it to him when he steps out of his evening shower. If your man hugs and holds your bum minute he enters home, take it as ‘I want to be nurtured and pampered’ and not necessarily as ‘I want sex’. Hug a little longer and massage his back or neck and ask how is day was.

With these tips you should be able to make your man eat out of your hand.