'What Is Wrong With Them?': American Actor Combs Topless Co-Star's Hair Covering Her Breasts On AMAs 2026 Red Carpet, Duo's Bizarre Video Goes Viral

Meg Stalter and Paul W. Downs at AMAs Awards 2026 | X

The American Music Awards 2026 red carpet is known for delivering outrageous celebrity fashion moments every year, but this time, it was the chaotic duo energy of Meg Stalter and Paul W. Downs that completely stole the spotlight. From bizarre styling choices to over-the-top antics, the Hacks co-stars turned the Las Vegas event into their own performance-art runway, and the internet cannot decide whether it was iconic or just plain confusing.

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Meg Stalter and Paul W. Downs' bizzare AMAs look

The pair arrived together at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25 looking intentionally eccentric. Meg embraced an unconventional fashion moment by wearing an extra-long black wig strategically styled across her chest, paired only with denim bottoms. She further complemented the dramatic aesthetic with bleached-thin brows, icy blue eyeshadow, and muted nude lips.

Meanwhile, Paul kept things comparatively simple in a black T-shirt and blue jeans, but the styling details quickly revealed the duo’s coordinated chaos. Both stars accessorised with quirky belt buckles featuring each other’s faces, a detail that instantly became a talking point online.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Things got even stranger when a red carpet clip began circulating on social media. In the now-viral video, Paul is seen carefully combing Meg’s long wig while posing for photographers, helping adjust the hair as it covered her chest during the photo-op.

Check out the viral video below:

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This isn’t the first time the duo has leaned into bizarre fashion references together. Earlier this year, they went viral at the Critics Choice Awards after appearing in matching orange outfits widely believed to be a playful tribute to Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

Social media reacts

Naturally, social media had a field day reacting to their latest appearance. One user wrote, “ironically she eats every look,” while another joked, “They look like they came out from the hills have eyes.” Some users loved the absurdity, with comments like, “I’m living for these belts,” and “meg startler is insanely powerful. solely in charge of bringing performance art back.” Others remained confused, asking, “what is wrong with them?"