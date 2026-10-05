'What Is Wrong With People?': Verity Co-Stars Anne Hathaway And Dakota Johnson Critise Bizarre Plastic Wrap Makeup Trend

Social media beauty trends have a way of getting increasingly creative, and sometimes downright confusing. Hollywood actors Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson recently found themselves trying to make sense of one such viral hack, and their unfiltered reactions to the plastic wrap makeup trend were anything but impressed.

Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson react to the hack

During a recent interview with Allure, the Verity co-stars were shown a video demonstrating the unusual makeup technique. Dakota Johnson immediately looked baffled by what she was seeing and asked, "What is wrong with people?"

Anne Hathaway appeared equally puzzled, responding, "No no no. I don't understand." She then questioned the supposed convenience of the technique, asking, "Why does this save you time?"

As the pair continued watching, they learned the process, where you're actually supposed to do it the night before and then in the morning you can press it and use it.

How the viral hack works

For the unversed, the viral trend involves placing liquid or cream makeup products directly onto a sheet of plastic wrap before pressing or "stamping" the plastic onto the face. Once the products have been transferred, users blend the makeup using a beauty blender or makeup brush to create an even finish.

The unusual method has gained traction across TikTok and Instagram, with beauty creators and social media users sharing their attempts at recreating the technique.

Actors call it 'bullshit'

While reacting to the makeup tutorial, Hathaway also pointed out the creator's appearance before the products were applied. She said, "She looked really beautiful without makeup I have to say."

Johnson, meanwhile, had another major question about the hack: whether the makeup would actually remain usable after sitting on the plastic overnight.

Johnson questioned the practicality of storing the makeup on plastic, asking, "The makeup doesn't dry on the plastic in the morning?" She then bluntly summed up her reaction, saying, "This is bullsh*t."

Her commentary soon turned into a broader reflection on the sheer number of beauty hacks circulating online. Johnson said, "I feel like as society, as a species, we need to all have a moment with ourselves and say, 'What are we doing?'"

She then jokingly suggested stepping away from the endless stream of online trends, adding, "Should I maybe go outside, go for a walk, lay under a tree, read a book?"