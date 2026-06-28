What Is This Black Coffee Slowly Taking Over Cafés? Meet The Viral Black Sesame Latte

Move over matcha and ube, there's a new café favourite quietly making its way onto menus and into Instagram feeds. Rich, creamy and surprisingly comforting, the Black Sesame Latte is becoming the drink of choice for coffee lovers looking to try something beyond their usual cappuccino or flat white.

With its stunning grey-black hue and deeply nutty flavour, the beverage offers a refreshing change from sweeter, syrup-heavy coffee creations. While it has long been popular across East Asia, the drink is now finding a growing fan base among curious café-goers who are eager to explore new flavours.

The rise of Black Sesame Latte

At its core, a Black Sesame Latte combines roasted black sesame with milk and coffee, creating a beverage that's smooth, earthy and slightly sweet. The drink can be served hot or iced and is often made using either freshly ground black sesame seeds or a rich black sesame paste.

According to Aditi Malikk from RumBabaa, the appeal lies in how beautifully coffee and black sesame complement each other. "The goal is to create a beverage where neither element overpowers the other, resulting in a smooth and layered flavour experience," she explains.

Prashant Tiwari, Head Barista at Louve, notes that the Black Sesame Latte is gaining popularity for more than just its taste. He shares, "It stands out for its rich, nutty, roasted flavour that feels both unique and comforting."

"I believe it's trending because consumers today are looking for beverages that offer more than just taste; they want a story and a new experience. It successfully combines tradition, visual appeal, and modern café culture," he added.

Unlike flavoured lattes that rely on syrups, black sesame contributes a natural roasted character that enhances rather than masks the coffee. Additionally, some cafés also offer caffeine-free versions, where the sesame takes centre stage without espresso.

How is it made?

The preparation may sound simple, but achieving the perfect balance requires precision. Roasted black sesame seeds are blended into a paste or powder and mixed with milk before being combined with espresso. The result is a silky beverage with a subtle toasted aroma and a velvety texture.

Because black sesame has a naturally rich flavour, baristas carefully adjust the proportions to ensure the coffee remains present without becoming bitter or overshadowed.

"Like any specialty coffee beverage, balance is key," says Malikk. "The coffee and black sesame need to complement one another, so attention is paid to proportions and consistency."

More than just a pretty drink

Apart from its visual appeal, black sesame has long been valued in various Asian culinary traditions for its nutritional properties. According to Dt. Amreen Sheikh, Chief Dietician, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, it is naturally rich in healthy fats, plant protein, calcium, iron and antioxidants, making it a nutritious ingredient to include in a beverage.

The health expert adds, "A black sesame latte can be a good way to include these nutrients, but the overall health value depends on what goes into the cup. If it contains large amounts of added sugar, flavoured syrups or cream, those extras can outweigh many of the nutritional benefits."

Can it replace the Matcha fever?

Many coffee enthusiasts have begun calling Black Sesame Latte the "next matcha," but café experts aren't entirely convinced by the comparison.

"We don't necessarily see it as replacing matcha," says Malikk. "Both ingredients have their own identity, flavour profile and audience." According to her, the growing interest in black sesame reflects a broader shift in consumer preferences, with people becoming more adventurous and willing to explore flavours beyond conventional coffee choices.

"What excites us is that people are open to exploring new ingredients and experiences. The Black Sesame Latte offers something different, nutty, roasted and comforting, while matcha continues to have its own appeal," she adds.

Tiwari also echoes a similar sentiment. "I don't see Black Sesame Latte as the new matcha, but rather as a strong addition to the specialty beverage movement. Both have distinct identities," he says. "Black sesame reflects a growing interest in traditional ingredients being reimagined for modern consumers."

And perhaps that's exactly why this stunning black beverage is winning people over: not because it's replacing anything, but because it's offering coffee lovers something entirely new to sip on.