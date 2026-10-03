What Is The Doll Given To Gold Medalists At Asian Games 2026? All About Honohon, The Official Mascot |

India scripted another memorable moment at the Asian Games 2026 on Saturday, October 3, as the men's cricket team defeated Pakistan to win the gold medal. Led by Shreyas Iyer, the Men in Blue secured a 19-run victory in the final, adding another gold to India's tally. While the team's performance drew attention, the plush dolls presented to medal winners during the podium ceremony also caught the eye of viewers. The toy is Honohon, the official mascot of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games.

What Is Honohon, The Asian Games 2026 Mascot?

Honohon is the official mascot of the 20th Asian Games, being held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4, 2026. The character represents the passion and determination athletes bring to their sport and combines imagery associated with the host region's cultural heritage. The mascot's plush version has become a memorable keepsake for medal winners, who were seen holding the dolls during the podium celebrations.

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What Does The Name Honohon Mean?

The name Honohon comes from the Japanese word honoho, an old-style term associated with flames. According to the official Asian Games website, the name evokes fire rising high and burning brightly, reflecting the passion that drives athletes to compete. The friendly-sounding name was chosen to make the mascot approachable and memorable.

The Story And Symbolism Behind Honohon

Designed by Japanese graphic designer Yoshiyuki Nakagawa, Honohon incorporates distinctive elements inspired by Aichi and Nagoya's history and traditions.

Shachihoko-inspired ears: The mascot's ears resemble the Shachihoko, a mythical creature traditionally depicted as a tiger-headed fish and associated with Nagoya Castle. According to the organisers, these ears symbolically allow Honohon to hear children's laughter and the cheers of supporters from across Asia.

Red markings around the eyes: The striking red patterns draw inspiration from Kumadori, the dramatic makeup used in traditional Japanese Kabuki theatre. The design also references Aichi-Nagoya's historical association with the Kabukimono, known for their distinctive style and culture.

Large eyes: Honohon's eyes symbolise its role in watching over athletes and following their performances throughout the Games.

A symbol of unity: The mascot's wider purpose is to bring people together through sport, reflecting the Games' slogan, Imagine One Asia.

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The plush mascot offers medal winners a tangible memento of their achievement at the Games. Unlike fresh flowers, a soft toy can be kept for years and carried home by athletes travelling internationally. Its connection to the host region also makes it a souvenir of the sporting event and the culture of Aichi-Nagoya.

The mascot is also available as official merchandise, including different sizes of stuffed toys and keychain plush versions.

India Defeat Pakistan To Win Asian Games 2026 Gold

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The Honohon dolls were also seen during the men's cricket medal ceremony after India defeated Pakistan in the gold-medal final on October 3. Batting first, India posted 211/6 in 20 overs, powered by Abhishek Sharma's 61 and Tilak Varma's 51. Pakistan managed 192/6 in reply, handing India a 19-run victory.