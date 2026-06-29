What Is Stawberry Moon? Know When & Where To Watch June Full Moon 2026 In India

Every year, the Strawberry Moon marks the arrival of summer in the Northern Hemisphere, drawing the attention of astronomy enthusiasts and casual skywatchers alike. This year's celestial event is particularly special because it will appear unusually low in the sky, creating a beautiful golden glow as it rises above the horizon. If the weather cooperates, people across India will have a front-row seat to this stunning lunar display.

What is the Strawberry Moon?

The Strawberry Moon is simply the traditional name given to the full Moon that appears in June. Contrary to what many believe, it has nothing to do with the Moon's colour.

According to NASA, the name originated with the Algonquin tribes of northeastern North America, who associated June's full Moon with the brief strawberry harvesting season. As wild strawberries ripened during this time, the Moon became a natural marker for the beginning of the harvest.

Over time, the name has been adopted worldwide and continues to be one of the most popular traditional names for a full Moon. Different cultures have their own versions too. In parts of Europe, it is known as the Rose Moon, while others refer to it as the Honey Moon, reflecting the abundance and celebrations associated with early summer.

Although it won't appear red or pink, the Moon may look golden, amber or slightly orange when it first rises. This happens because its light passes through a thicker layer of Earth's atmosphere near the horizon.

When to watch in India

The Strawberry Moon reaches its peak illumination at 7:57 pm EDT on June 29, 2026, as per Old Farmer's Almanac, which is 5:27 AM IST on June 30, 2026. However, the best time to enjoy it in India will be on the evening of June 29, just after the Moon rises.

Skywatchers should look toward the southeastern horizon shortly after sunset. In major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata, moonrise is expected around 7 PM local time, although the exact timing may vary slightly depending on location.

The good news is that you don't have to catch it at the exact peak. The Moon will appear nearly full until June 30, giving plenty of opportunities if clouds interfere on one evening.

For the best experience, head to an open area away from tall buildings and excessive city lights. While binoculars can enhance the view, the Strawberry Moon will be clearly visible to the naked eye.