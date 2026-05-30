Blue Moon 2026: When & Where To Watch Second Moon Of May In India?

Blue Moon |

The Blue Moon of 2026 will be one of the most exciting celestial events of the year, offering skywatchers a rare opportunity to witness an extra full moon. A Blue Moon does not actually appear blue in color. Instead, the term refers to the occurrence of an additional full moon within a calendar month or the third full moon in a season that has four full moons. This happens roughly once every 2.5 to 3 years, which is why it is considered a rare and much-anticipated event. Finding it intriguing? Keep reading to find out more about the second of this month's Full Moons.

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About The Blue Moon in May 2026

May is an exciting month for Moon lovers, as it features two full moons instead of the usual one. The first occurred on May 1, the Flower Moon, and the second one is set to appear on May 31, 2026. When a month contains two Full Moons, the second one is known as a "Blue Moon."

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What is the Blue Moon?

A Blue Moon is a rare astronomical event that refers to the occurrence of an extra full moon within a specific time period. Most commonly, it is defined as the second full moon in a single calendar month. Another definition describes it as the third full moon in a season that has four full moons. Despite its name, a Blue Moon does not actually appear blue in color. It is simply a result of how the lunar calendar aligns with the Gregorian calendar. This event happens roughly once every 2 to 3 years, making it a special and uncommon celestial phenomenon.

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When will the Blue Moon be visible in India?

For observers in Africa, America, and Europe, the moon will reach its fullest phase on the night of May 30. Meanwhile, in India, Australia, New Zealand, and across Asia, the brightest full moon will be seen on the night of May 31. According to NASA, on Sunday, the moon will be positioned about 252,334 miles from Earth. This distance is what is called a micromoon, which means it will appear slightly smaller and dimmer than a regular moon.

The best time to watch the full moon will be shortly after moonrise on the evening of May 31. For the clearest view, it is advisable to choose an open area away from city lights, such as rooftops, gardens, beaches, or hilltops.