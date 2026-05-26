 Blue Moon 2026: All About Rare Second Full Moon Of May 2026, Check Date & More Inside
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Blue Moon 2026: All About Rare Second Full Moon Of May 2026, Check Date & More Inside

Skywatchers will witness a rare Blue Moon on May 31, 2026, the second full Moon of the month after the Flower Moon appeared on May 1. The unusual event happens because lunar cycles don’t perfectly align with calendar months, resulting in 13 full Moons in 2026. The Blue Moon is expected to rise near the constellation Virgo.

Aanchal CUpdated: Tuesday, May 26, 2026, 06:07 PM IST
Blue Moon 2026: All About Rare Second Full Moon Of May 2026, Check Date & More Inside

If you love stargazing, mark your calendars because May 2026 is bringing a rare celestial treat. Skywatchers across the world will get to witness a second full moon in the month, a phenomenon famously known as a Blue Moon. And no, the Moon won’t actually turn blue, but the event is still considered pretty special in the world of astronomy.

What is Blue Moon?

The month already began with a glowing full Moon on May 1, popularly called the Flower Moon, named after the blooming spring season. But before May wraps up, another full Moon will light up the night sky on May 31, officially making it a Blue Moon. According to reports by the BBC, this rare occurrence means 2026 will have 13 full Moons instead of the usual 12.

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So, what exactly causes a Blue Moon? The reason lies in the mismatch between lunar cycles and the regular calendar year. A full lunar cycle takes about 29.5 days, while our calendar months don’t perfectly align with that timing. Because 12 lunar cycles are roughly 11 days shorter than one calendar year, an additional full Moon occasionally sneaks into the schedule. When two full Moons appear within the same month, the second one earns the title of a “Blue Moon.”

When is the second full moon of May 2026?

Astronomy lovers can expect the May 31 Blue Moon to rise in the eastern sky. Reports suggest it will appear lower than usual and can be spotted near the constellation Virgo, adding extra charm to the night sky.

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For those following lunar calendars and spiritual observances, the Purnima timings are also significant. The Purnima Tithi is set to begin at 11:58 AM on May 30, 2026, and will end at 2:14 PM on May 31, 2026. Traditionally, night-time rituals linked to Poornima are expected to be observed on May 30, while daytime rituals will fall on May 31.

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