What Is Pradhanam? All About Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Pre-Wedding Ceremony In Udaipur

When it comes to wedding celebrations, few couples have captured fans’ attention quite like Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. After their wedding festivities wrapped up, the newlyweds treated fans to a special peek into one of the most meaningful moments leading up to their big day, the Pradhanam and mehendi ceremony.

The duo recently shared heartwarming photos from the intimate celebration, giving a glimpse of laughter-filled rituals, family bonding and beautiful traditions. The ceremony, held on February 25, 2026 in Udaipur just a day before their wedding, blended cultural customs with playful moments that brought both families together.

Take a look:

What exactly is the Pradhanam ceremony?

Pradhanam is a traditional Telugu pre-wedding ritual that essentially serves as a formal engagement ceremony. It marks the official announcement of the couple's union, where both families come together to bless the bride and groom before the wedding festivities begin.

During this ceremony, the families exchange gifts as a symbolic gesture of acceptance and celebration. These typically include garments, jewellery and other auspicious items presented to the bride and groom. The exchange signifies that the two families are now formally connected and ready to move forward with the wedding rituals.

One of the most entertaining parts of the Pradhanam ceremony is a light-hearted game involving the couple. A pot filled with milk and rose petals is prepared, and a ring is dropped into the mixture.

The bride and groom then place their hands into the pot and attempt to find the ring. The challenge? Whoever retrieves it first is declared the winner. Family members gather around cheering for their side, turning the ritual into a lively and laughter-filled moment.

