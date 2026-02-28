What Is National Science Day And How It Is Related To The Raman Effect?

National Science Day is observed every year on February 28. On this day, the country celebrates the contributions and achievements of scientists in India. On this day in 1928, Sir Chandrasekharar Venkata Raman (CV Raman) announced the discovery of the Raman Effect, and later on, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1930 for the discovery of the Raman Effect. February 28 is celebrated across India in remembrance of CV Raman and his contributions to science for the nation. The Indian physicist Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata is also known for his discovery of the Raman Effect.

What does the theme of this year signify?

The theme for National Day changes every year and is decided by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. This year's theme for National Science Day is "Women in Science: Catalysing Viksit Bharat." The theme of this year is to showcase the role of women in the field of science and their significance.

This year's theme is to promote the importance of women's innovation and the accomplishments towards the development of a nation. Not only this, but this year's theme emphasises the need to collaborate and work together by the scientific community and the public in the hope of contributing to the well-being of humanity as a whole. In 1986, the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) asked the Indian Government to designate February 28 as a National Science Day. On this day, theme-based science activities are carried out all over the country.

What is the Raman Effect?

In terms of Science, the Raman effect involves the scattering of light by molecules of liquids, gases, and solids. In a simpler way, the Raman effect is the process of scattering of light particles by molecules in a medium. How does scattering even occur? It occurs due to a change in the wavelength of light as it enters the medium. The effect is about the behaviour of lights in fluids. For example, the appearance of a blue sky or a red sky during sunrise and sunset. It happens due to dispersion. Dispersion is when light travels through a medium, and there is an interaction between the light and the medium.