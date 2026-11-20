The Kardashian-Jenner family has never shied away from discussing beauty treatments and cosmetic procedures, and Kris Jenner has now brought attention to a rather intimate one. The reality TV star recently revealed that she undergoes the MonaLisa Touch, a vaginal laser treatment, during a conversation with her best friend, Shelli Azoff, on an episode of The Kardashians. While the name might sound like another beauty upgrade, the procedure is actually associated with vaginal health, particularly symptoms that can develop around menopause.

In the November 19 episode, Kris discussed her plans to visit her OB-GYN, Dr Thaïs Aliabadi, for the treatment. When Shelli asked what it involved, Kris described it as a laser procedure performed in the vagina, adding that it "makes it really perfect and cute and other lovely things." Her candid explanation has since put the spotlight on what MonaLisa Touch actually does and what women should know before considering it.

So, what is MonaLisa Touch?

MonaLisa Touch is a non-surgical, in-office laser procedure used to address symptoms of vaginal atrophy, also known as genitourinary syndrome of menopause (GSM). According to Cleveland Clinic, the condition is commonly associated with falling oestrogen levels, which can cause vaginal tissues to become thinner and drier.

The treatment uses fractional carbon dioxide (CO2) laser energy. Tiny beams of light are delivered to the vaginal tissue, with the aim of stimulating the production of collagen and elastin and encouraging tissue repair. It is intended to help restore moisture and ease discomfort, rather than change the appearance of the vagina.

What symptoms can it help with?

GSM can cause several uncomfortable symptoms, including vaginal dryness, itching, burning, irritation, discomfort or bleeding, and pain during sexual intercourse. Some people may also experience recurrent urinary tract infections and urinary incontinence.

Cleveland Clinic explains that MonaLisa Touch is intended to help with these symptoms by supporting the regeneration of vaginal tissue. Importantly, it does not tighten the vagina or treat looseness or sagging.

How is the procedure performed?

The treatment is generally carried out at a healthcare provider's office and does not require surgery or general anaesthesia. A specialised wand-like device is inserted into the vagina to deliver controlled laser pulses to the tissue. Cleveland Clinic says an initial course typically involves three sessions, spaced around six weeks apart. Each appointment takes approximately five minutes, and some providers may suggest maintenance sessions later.

The price can vary depending on the clinic, doctor and location. Some online estimates place the cost at around $500 to $1,000 per session, or more.

What are the possible side effects and risks?

Although the procedure is described as minimally invasive, it can cause temporary irritation, light bleeding, pink or brown discharge, itching, burning during urination, swelling or redness. Anyone considering it should discuss their medical history and treatment options with a qualified gynaecologist.

There is also an important evidence-related caveat. Cleveland Clinic researchers have noted that vaginal laser therapy is not FDA-approved for treating vaginal atrophy and should not be considered a first-line treatment. Established options such as vaginal moisturisers, lubricants and, where appropriate, oestrogen therapy may be considered first.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.

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