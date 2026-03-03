What Is Masan Holi In Varanasi, Where Devotees Play With Ashes Instead Of Colours?

As Holi festivities peak across India on Tuesday & Wednesday, one of the most striking and spiritually intense celebrations is Masan Holi, observed in the ancient city of Varanasi, also known as Kashi. Unlike the usual riot of colours, Masan Holi is deeply rooted in Shaivite traditions and carries a powerful symbolic meaning linked to life.

The word “Masan” refers to the cremation ground. In Varanasi, this unique Holi is primarily celebrated at the famous Manikarnika Ghat, one of Hinduism’s most sacred cremation sites. According to local belief, the festival is associated with Lord Shiva’s divine play, where the deity is believed to celebrate Holi in the cremation grounds with spirits and ascetics.

Key Rituals of Masan Holi

The celebrations usually begin after Rangbhari Ekadashi. Devotees, including sadhus and Aghoris, gather at the ghats, where instead of colourful gulal alone, sacred ash from the cremation grounds (bhasma) is ceremonially used. Chanting of “Har Har Mahadev” fills the air, accompanied by traditional music, damru beats and devotional dancing.

Priests perform special prayers, and the atmosphere blends spirituality with the festive spirit of Holi. While tourists often witness the event from a distance, participants treat it as a profound reminder of the cycle of life and death, a core philosophy of Kashi.

Masan Holi stands apart from mainstream celebrations, reflecting Varanasi’s deep spiritual heritage. It is less about playful colour fights and more about surrender, detachment, and devotion to Lord Shiva, making it one of the most unique Holi traditions in India.

