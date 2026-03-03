Man Portraying 'Pralhad' Walks Into Holi Pyre As Unbelievable Tradition Takes Place In Mathura, 'He Didn't Eat For 45 Days' | X @ANI

As Holi celebrations sweep across the country, a remarkable ritual from Mathura has captured nationwide attention. In Phalen village, a centuries-old tradition saw a man portraying ‘Bhakta Prahlad’ walk directly into a blazing Holika pyre, leaving spectators astonished.

The ritual, held annually on the eve of Holika Dahan, re-enacts the mythological episode of Prahlad’s unwavering devotion. According to local belief, the tradition in Phalen is among the oldest of its kind and draws large crowds each year.

This year, the role was performed by Sanju Panda, who undertook intense spiritual preparations leading up to the event. Speaking about the ritual, one said the observance begins from Basant Panchami and continues until Holika Dahan. “The preparation starts from Basant Panchami. From that time, one detaches from home and family and does not eat food,” he stated to ANI.

Villagers claim that the person chosen to portray Prahlad observes strict austerity for nearly 45 days. The ritual includes fasting, spiritual discipline, and isolation before ultimately walking through the towering flames of the Holika bonfire.

The act symbolises the victory of devotion and faith over evil, echoing the legend of Prahlada, who survived the fire due to divine protection, while Holika perished.

Holi, known as the festival of colours, is celebrated with diverse customs across India. However, the Phalen tradition stands out for its spiritual depth. Videos of the dramatic moment have gone viral on social media, with many expressing disbelief.