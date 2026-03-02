25+ Happy Holi Wishes, Messages & Greetings In Hindi | होली की शुभकामनाएँ Quotes To Share With Your Friends & Family | FPJ

Holi, the festival of colours, is a celebration of joy, togetherness, and spreading happiness in every shade of life. From playful splashes of gulal to water balloons and laughter-filled gatherings, this vibrant festival brings friends and families closer, dissolving differences and painting hearts with love and positivity.

As people step out to play with colours, dance to festive beats, and indulge in sweets, sharing heartfelt Holi wishes adds even more warmth to the celebrations.

Here are 25 short and sweet Happy Holi wishes in Hindi that you can send to your loved ones while celebrating the festival of colours: