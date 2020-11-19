What is International Men's Day, and why is it celebrated on November 19?

Why is it celebrated on November 19?

Men's day was not always celebrated in mid-November. While the day itself was first marked in 1992, this was on the 7th of February. Thomas Oaster who had conceived of the project around an year earlier, inaugurated the first year of Men's Day celebrations. However, it wouldn't become an international phenomenon immediately.

Varied attempts to start the initiate were met with a lukewarm response, and it was only on 1999 that Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh re-initialised the day in Trinidad and Tobago. This was on November 19. This was also the time that the idea began gaining international prominence. The longest running celebration of International Men's Day is in Malta, where the occasion as been marked 7 February 1994. Later, as Men's Day became a globally accepted occasion, the country eventually shifted the date.

In India the occasion began with the Indian Men's rights organization Indian Family arranging an event on 19 November 2007. Over the years, the Caribbean initiative to celebrate men, has reached a large number of other countries in different parts of the globe as interest in the event increases rapidly.