International Men's Day 2020: Wishes, greetings, quotes, SMS to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram

International Men’s Day is celebrated around the world on November 19. This year the theme is “Better health for men and boys.”

On this day, the positive value men bring to the world, their families and communities is celebrated and raises awareness of men’s well-being.

The day was first inaugurated in 1992 on 7 February by Thomas Oaster to celebrate the contributions made by men in various aspects of life.

Here are some quotes and messages you can shared with your loved ones to celebrate this day.

Thank you for keeping my faith in good men intact! You deserve nothing but the best. Happy International Men’s Day.

Today is the day of my loved ones the most in this world my charming father and my siblings he gave me, thank all of you for the incredible adore you give me.

19th November is here to pay regard to men on the planet. In any case, I might want to include a dash of affection and snuggles to wish my man throughout everyday life. Glad International Men’s Day to You My adoration.

Men are a beautiful creation of god, but they are not perfect, so it’s normal that they have several errors. Happy International Men’s Day!

Being the banner carrier of bliss for the family and sustaining everybody with adoration, care and regard. Much obliged to you my dear spouse for making our life commendable. Upbeat International Men’s Day to You.

A man does what he must – in spite of personal consequences, in spite of obstacles and dangers and pressures – and that is the basis of all human morality. By President John F. Kennedy

A genuine man does not think about what others think about him, he simply does what he needs to do so as to encapsulate harmony. Happy International Men's Day!

It’s a chivalrous activity when a man chances his life to spare the lives of other individuals. Cheerful Men’s Day.

A dad sustains a tyke to enable him to begin his life all the more vitally, he causes him turn into a ‘MAN’. Happy International Men’s Day!

On the event of International Men’s Day, I need to say thanks to God for encompassing me with such stunning men who are really the closest companions.